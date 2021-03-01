UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 17 More Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:28 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19066 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 584777 people were screened for the virus till March 01 out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 18762 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

