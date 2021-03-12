UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 17 More Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19188 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19188 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 604945 people were screened for the virus till March 12 out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 18860 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

