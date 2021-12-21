UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 19 More Positive Corona Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:26 PM

Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

Around 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33606 in Balochistan on Tuesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1324091 people were screened for the virus till December 21 out of which 19 more were reported positive.

As many as 33158 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

