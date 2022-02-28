UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 19 More Positive For Corona

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Balochistan reports 19 more positive for corona

Around 19 new coronavirus patients was tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35345 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 19 new coronavirus patients was tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35345 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1406304 people were screened for the virus, out of which 19 more was reported positive.

As many as 34906 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

