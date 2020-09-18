UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 193 More Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Balochistan reports 193 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :About 193 more people Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus in Balochistan taking the tally to 13,991.

According to the media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 216,954 people had been screened for the virus so far.

He said 12,851 had been recovered while 145 deaths had been recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

