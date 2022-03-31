Balochistan reports 2 more positive corona

Around two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35474 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Around two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35474 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1446438 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35088 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.