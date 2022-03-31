UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 2 More Positive Corona

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Around two new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35474 in Balochistan on Thursday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1446438 people were screened for the virus, out of which two more were reported positive.

As many as 35088 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

