Balochistan reports 2 more positive corona cases

Around 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35429 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35429 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1422291 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more were reported positive.

As many as 34980 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 377 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.