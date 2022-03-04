Balochistan reports 2 more positive for corona

Around 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35363 in Balochistan on Friday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1411927 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more was reported positive.

As many as 34936 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.