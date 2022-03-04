Balochistan Reports 2 More Positive For Corona
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 09:18 PM
Around 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35363 in Balochistan on Friday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 2 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35363 in Balochistan on Friday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1411927 people were screened for the virus, out of which 2 more was reported positive.
As many as 34936 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.