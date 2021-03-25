Balochistan reports 21 more positive for corona

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:46 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19395 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 639612 people were screened for the virus till March 24 out of which 21 more were reported positive.

As many as 18986 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 205 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

