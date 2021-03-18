UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 21 More Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

Balochistan reports 21 more positive for COVID-19

About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19290 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19290 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 626085 people were screened for the virus till March 18 out of which 21 more were reported positive.

As many as 18910 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

13 seconds ago

EU regulator says AstraZeneca vaccine 'safe and ef ..

15 seconds ago

Silence of Shehbaz, Hamza in PDM politics strange: ..

3 minutes ago

Seven houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

3 minutes ago

Putin Will Instruct Foreign Ministry to Work Out L ..

3 minutes ago

Georgia Man Charged With $1.5Mln COVID-19 Relief F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.