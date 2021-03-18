Balochistan reports 21 more positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19290 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 626085 people were screened for the virus till March 18 out of which 21 more were reported positive.

As many as 18910 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.