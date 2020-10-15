UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 22 More Corona Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Balochistan reports 22 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :About 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15599 in the province on Wednesday day.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 284044 people were screened for the virus till October 14, out of which 22 more were reported positive.

As many as 15268 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 146 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

