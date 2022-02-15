Balochistan reports 22 more Covid positive cases

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35133 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1390317 people were screened for the virus, out of which 22 more were reported positive.

As many as 34515 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.