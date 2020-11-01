Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

About 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15920 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :About 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15920 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 330462 people were screened for the virus till October 31, out of which 24 more were reported positive. As many as 15553 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 151 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.