Balochistan Reports 24 More Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :About 24 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17950 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 436351 people were screened for the virus till December 21 out of which 24 more were reported positive.

As many as 17408 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 179 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

