Balochistan reports 25 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15669 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 293723 people were screened for the virus till October 17, out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 15309 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 147 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.