Balochistan Reports 25 More Covid Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Balochistan reports 25 more Covid cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30652 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 989124 people were screened for the virus till August 15 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 29600 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

