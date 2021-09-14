Balochistan reports 25 more Covid positive cases

About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31662 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31662 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1075160 people were screened for the virus till September 13 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 31006 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.