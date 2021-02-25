UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 25 More Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:13 PM

Balochistan reports 25 more positive for COVID-19

About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19035 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19035 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 574697 people were screened for the virus till Feb 25 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 18734 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nigeria Scales Up COVID-19 Surveillance Effort by ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan: from protest her ..

20 minutes ago

Governor lauds efforts of Pakistan Coast Guard for ..

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Delays Vaccine Shipment to Estonia for ..

3 minutes ago

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

3 minutes ago

US launches new initiative to study 'long-term eff ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.