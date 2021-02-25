Balochistan reports 25 more positive for COVID-19

About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19035 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :About 25 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19035 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 574697 people were screened for the virus till Feb 25 out of which 25 more were reported positive.

As many as 18734 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.