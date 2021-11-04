UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 27 More Positive For Corona

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:05 PM

Balochistan reports 27 more positive for corona

About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32323 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :About 27 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32323 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1244118 people were screened for the virus till November 04 out of which 27 more were reported positive.

As many as 31847 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

