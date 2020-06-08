UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 272 More Corona Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :About 272 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 6788 in the province on Monday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 74,966 people were screened for the virus till June 08, out of which 272 more were reported positive.

As many as 2360 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 58 deaths were reported due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

