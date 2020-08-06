UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 28 More Corona

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Balochistan reports 28 more corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11821 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 149175 people were screened for the virus till August 6, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 10267 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 137 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

15 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

60 minutes ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

60 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.