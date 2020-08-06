Balochistan reports 28 more corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11821 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 149175 people were screened for the virus till August 6, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 10267 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 137 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.