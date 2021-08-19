Balochistan reports 28 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30820 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 994235 people were screened for the virus till August 19 out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 29917 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.