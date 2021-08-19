UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 28 More Positive For Corona

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30820 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 994235 people were screened for the virus till August 19 out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 29917 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 335 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

