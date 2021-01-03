Balochistan reports 29 more Covid-19 positive cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :About 29 more coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18247 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 459616 people were screened for the virus till Jan 3 out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 17812 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 185 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.