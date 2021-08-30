Balochistan reports 29 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :About 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31281 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1026882 people were screened for the virus till August 30 out of which 29 more were reported positive.

As many as 30481 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.