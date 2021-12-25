UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 3 More Covid Positive Cases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 10:09 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33624 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1329079 people were screened for the virus till December 25 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 33168 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

