UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 3 More Positive Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:27 PM

Around three new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32483 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Around three new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32483 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1300724 people were screened for the virus till December 2 out of which three more were reported positive.

As many as 32077 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 360 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

