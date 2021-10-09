Balochistan reports 3 more positive for corona

About 03 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32091 in the province on Saturday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1165752 people were screened for the virus till October 9 out of which 03 more were reported positive.

As many as 31570 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 350 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.