Balochistan Reports 3 More Positive For Corona

Sat 09th October 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :About 03 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32091 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1165752 people were screened for the virus till October 9 out of which 03 more were reported positive.

As many as 31570 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 350 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

