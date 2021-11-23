UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 3 More Positive For Corona

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:53 PM

Balochistan reports 3 more positive for corona

Around 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32453 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Around 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32453 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1287272 people were screened for the virus till November 23 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 32039 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

