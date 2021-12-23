UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 3 More Positive For Corona

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:11 PM

Balochistan reports 3 more positive for corona

As many as 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33617 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 3 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33617 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,326,245 people were screened for the virus till December 23 out of which 3 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 33,165 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

