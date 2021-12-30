UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 3 More Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:40 PM

Balochistan reports 3 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :About three new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan as number of total confirmed patients surged to 33633 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1334519 people were screened for the virus till December 30 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 33183 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 364 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

