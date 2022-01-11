Balochistan reports 3 more positive for coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :About three new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33664 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1341874 people were screened for the virus till January 11 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 33263 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.