Balochistan Reports 3 More With Covid-19 Positive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

Around 03 more people were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 33539 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Around 03 more people were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 33539 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1314551 people were screened for the virus till December 14 out of which 3 more were reported positive.

As many as 33133 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

