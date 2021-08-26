Balochistan reports 30 more positive for corona

About 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31109 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :About 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31109 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1016918 people were screened for the virus till August 26 out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 30295 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 338 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.