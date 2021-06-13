Balochistan reports 31 more corona cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Some 31 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan, rising the tally of total confirmed patients to 26,232 in the province on Sunday.

According to the Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, total 828,953 people had been screened for the virus till June.

As many as 24,909 affected patients had recovered from the coronavirus and 294 died across Balochistan.