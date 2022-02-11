UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 31 More Positive Of Corona

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Around 31 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35017 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 31 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35017 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1384554 people were screened for the virus, out of which 31 more were reported positive.

As many as 34324 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

>