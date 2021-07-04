UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 32 More Positive For Corona

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Balochistan reports 32 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :About 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 27419 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 877371 people were screened for the virus till July 4 out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 26413 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 312 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

