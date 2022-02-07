UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 32 More Positive Of Corona

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Balochistan reports 32 more positive of corona

Around 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34,851 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 32 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 34,851 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,378,415 people were screened for the virus, out of which 32 more were reported positive.

As many as 34,038 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 370 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

>