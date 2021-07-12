Balochistan reports 33 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Thirty three more corona cases were reported in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to provincial health media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the total number of positive cases have been surged to 27,994 so far.

He said at least 896,312 people have been screened for the virus and 26,834 affected people have been recovered.

He said 317 deaths have been recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.