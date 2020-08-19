Balochistan reports 33 more coronavirus cases

About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12403 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12403 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 165839 people were screened for the virus till August 19, out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 11273 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 139 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.