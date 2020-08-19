UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 33 More Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:28 PM

Balochistan reports 33 more coronavirus cases

About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12403 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :About 33 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 12403 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 165839 people were screened for the virus till August 19, out of which 33 more were reported positive.

As many as 11273 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 139 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan August Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

59 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

1 hour ago

Mali Rebels Choose Col. Assimi Goita as Leader - R ..

56 seconds ago

China-Backed Hackers Infiltrated 10 Taiwanese Agen ..

58 seconds ago

Police arrest five drug peddlers, recover liquor, ..

59 seconds ago

Canada Opposition Party Accuses Trudeau of Cover-U ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.