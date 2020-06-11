Balochistan reports 338 more corona cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :About 338 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 7673 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 79952 people were screened for the virus till June 11, out of which 338 more were reported positive.

As many as 2673 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 75 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.