Balochistan Reports 34 More Positive For Corona

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Around 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 31332 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1031846 people were screened for the virus till September 01 out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 30499 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 339 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

