QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Thirty four new corona cases Tuesday surfaced in Balochistan taking the tally of positive cases to 28,864.

According to provincial media coordinator for health Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, 919,210 people have been screened for the virus so far.

He said 27,412 people have been recovered while 320 have been died of COVID-19 in the province.