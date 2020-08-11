Balochistan reports 35 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :About 35 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11956 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 156786 people were screened for the virus till August 11, out of which 35 more were reported positive.

As many as 10439 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 138 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.