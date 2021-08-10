Balochistan reports 35 more positive coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :About 35 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30313 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 970261 people were screened for the virus till August 09 out of which 35 more were reported positive.

As many as 29130 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 332 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.