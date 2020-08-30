UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 38 More Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :About 38 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 12842 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 176495 people were screened for the virus till August 29, out of which 38 more were reported positive.

As many as 11701 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 141 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

