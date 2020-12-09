Balochistan reports 39 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :About 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17540 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 414189 people were screened for the virus till December 08, out of which 39 more were reported positive.

As many as 16857 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 170 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.