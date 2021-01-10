UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 39 More Tested Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :About 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18412 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 472157 people were screened for the virus till Jan 10 out of which 39 more were reported positive.

As many as 17938 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 188 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

