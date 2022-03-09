Balochistan reports 4 more corona positive cases

As many as 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,403 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,403 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,419,030 people were screened for the virus, out ofwhich 4 more was reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 34,972 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 377 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.