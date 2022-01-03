Balochistan reports 4 more positive for coronavirus

4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33648 in the province on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33648 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1336712 people were screened for the virus till January 3 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 33243 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 364 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.