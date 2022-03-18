UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 4 More Positive With COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2022 | 09:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35458 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1430649 people were screened for the virus, out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 35050 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

